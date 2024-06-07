Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Sells 77,100 Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC reduced its holdings in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,100 shares during the quarter. 2seventy bio comprises 0.5% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned approximately 2.63% of 2seventy bio worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in 2seventy bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 2seventy bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in 2seventy bio by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,482,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,665. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
2seventy bio Trading Down 5.2 %
TSVT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 473,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $201.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.80.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
