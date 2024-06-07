Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 640,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 278,764 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 422,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,552,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Oracle by 1,163.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,098,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $115,767,000 after buying an additional 1,011,156 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.23. 3,031,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,948,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.47. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $341.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.