Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.06. The company had a trading volume of 255,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

