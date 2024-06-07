Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,924 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of COF stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.75. 901,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.