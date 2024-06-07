Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4,687.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 55,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,896,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after buying an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.67. 4,798,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,186,642. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

