Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BALL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

