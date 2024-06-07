Banc Funds Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $11,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4,563.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Bancorp

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,240. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $874.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

