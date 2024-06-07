Banc Funds Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Banc Funds Co. LLC lowered its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,416 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.90% of HBT Financial worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBT remained flat at $19.00 on Friday. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,453. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $600.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.86.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

HBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

