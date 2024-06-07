Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 45,000 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Primis Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 6.86% of Primis Financial worth $21,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial by 77.0% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $91,631. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. 11,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,268. The stock has a market cap of $250.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

