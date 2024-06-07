Bandera Partners LLC Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD)

Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,832,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,410 shares during the period. biote comprises approximately 3.0% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings in biote were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTMD. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of biote during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in biote during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in biote by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,284,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of biote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote in the third quarter worth approximately $712,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTMD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.05 million, a PE ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 0.95. biote Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

biote ( NASDAQ:BTMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. biote had a net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that biote Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTMD shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

