Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.