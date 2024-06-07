Bank of America Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $365.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $419.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $291.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.51. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

