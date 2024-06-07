Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banzai International Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 7,459,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,705. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banzai International

Banzai International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banzai International stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNZI Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Sandia Investment Management LP owned about 0.21% of Banzai International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

