Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) Price Target Raised to $3.25 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Banzai International Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. 7,459,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,705. Banzai International has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34.
Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banzai International
Banzai International Company Profile
Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a Saas and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- GameStop Stock is Heading Back to the $10 Level Soon: Take 2
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 3 Bargain Stocks to Watch Near Their 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.