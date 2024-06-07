Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives $44.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Baxter International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Baxter International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Baxter International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

