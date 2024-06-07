Beacon Energy (LON:BCE) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Beacon Energy plc (LON:BCE – Get Free Report) were up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 817,443,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average daily volume of 142,092,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Beacon Energy Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £2.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.34.

About Beacon Energy

