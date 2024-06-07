Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lowered its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA makes up about 3.0% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,831,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 126,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,134. The firm has a market cap of $891.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

