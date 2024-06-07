Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.84). Approximately 1,942,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,566,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.83).

Bellevue Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £787.18 million and a PE ratio of 900.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.14.

Insider Transactions at Bellevue Healthcare

In related news, insider Tony Young sold 12,156 shares of Bellevue Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £18,234 ($23,361.95). In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £498.96 ($639.28). Also, insider Tony Young sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £18,234 ($23,361.95). 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

