Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.34

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $7.20. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 20,174 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Down 0.8 %
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 189,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 7.42% of Benitec Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
