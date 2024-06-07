Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 30,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 167,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Benton Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

