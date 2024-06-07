Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $82,752,981.48 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 311,637 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $7,937,394.39.

On Friday, April 26th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 219,303 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $5,364,151.38.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $3,111,845.36.

On Friday, April 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,250,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 189,759 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of BRK-A traded up $3,110.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $623,110.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $617,146.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $591,292.20.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

