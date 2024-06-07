BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Shares Up 2.4%

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.17 and last traded at C$22.17. 335,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 255,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.66.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.65.

