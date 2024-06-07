Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIG. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $5.10.

Big Lots Stock Down 18.3 %

BIG stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.20) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Big Lots by 244.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 327,397 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 388,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 265.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 152,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

