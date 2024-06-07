Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Up 1.6%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €51.10 ($55.54) and last traded at €51.10 ($55.54). Approximately 28,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €50.30 ($54.67).

Bilfinger Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

