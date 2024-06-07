BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

BioLineRx Stock Performance

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.53.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 88.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

