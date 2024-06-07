Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.62

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.62 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.91). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.02), with a volume of 4,055 shares trading hands.

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.27. The stock has a market cap of £3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23.

About Biome Technologies

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

