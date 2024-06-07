Bitcoin Price Tops $71,247.40 on Major Exchanges (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $71,247.40 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,404.22 billion and approximately $30.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.36 or 0.00716322 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00057923 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00089098 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000285 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,709,025 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
