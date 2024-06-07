Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $129.98 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $129.98 million and $601,086.99 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $8.10 or 0.00011688 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,305.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.26 or 0.00682862 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00056204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00083356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 8.58375118 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $463,213.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.