BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $724.36 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.36 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00011886 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,128.01 or 0.99964694 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00106620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003989 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,107,443,490 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000304 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

