BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE) Trading Up 1.1%

BlackRock Greater Europe (LON:BRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.07) and last traded at GBX 629 ($8.06). 116,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 121,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 622 ($7.97).
BlackRock Greater Europe Trading Down 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 594.47. The firm has a market cap of £636.98 million, a P/E ratio of 696.70 and a beta of 1.02.
BlackRock Greater Europe Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. BlackRock Greater Europe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 769.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About BlackRock Greater Europe
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
