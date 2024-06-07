Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.47

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.47 and last traded at $58.23, with a volume of 230791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Blue Bird Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 279.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 415,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 305,868 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Blue Bird by 185.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 6.6% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 138,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

See Also

