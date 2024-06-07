Blur Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Blur token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $33.27 million and approximately $35.10 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,652,664,594.0353882 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.41100825 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $48,411,081.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

