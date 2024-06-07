BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.