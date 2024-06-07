BMO Capital Markets Lowers Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$10.50

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVO

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Shares of CVO opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.44. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.66 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.57. The firm has a market cap of C$407.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.