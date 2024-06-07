BMO Capital Markets Raises FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $196.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $193.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

FSV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FirstService has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 152.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 218,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,127,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 68.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

