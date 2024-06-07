BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 514,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,419,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

