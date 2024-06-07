Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Bombardier Stock Down 1.4 %
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
