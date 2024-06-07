Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.70.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $930,626,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $182,897,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

BSX stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $76.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.