Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Holdings Boosted by Sunriver Management LLC

Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,920,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,396 shares during the period. BOX accounts for about 7.7% of Sunriver Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sunriver Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of BOX worth $49,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,523,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,421 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

BOX stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $26.74. 302,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.57. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,912 shares in the company, valued at $40,838,984.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,774,134. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

