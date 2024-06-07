Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Citigroup

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

BRZE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $36.70. 3,004,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.06. Braze has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $42,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 183,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,777,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $744,956.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,114 shares of company stock worth $3,344,997 over the last three months. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Braze by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

