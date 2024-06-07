Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Increased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,212,000 after buying an additional 83,599 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,660,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,211. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

