Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,303,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,475,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

