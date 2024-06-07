Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) PT at $43.76

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. BorgWarner has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after buying an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 260,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 119,170 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

