Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Target Price at $87.00

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NVT opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $109,630,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,401,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after acquiring an additional 937,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $51,781,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

