Brokerages Set The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) PT at $373.87

Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

