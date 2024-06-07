Brokers Issue Forecasts for Corning Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GLW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Corning stock opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corning by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

