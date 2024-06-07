Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
