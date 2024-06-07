Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

NYSE BKD remained flat at $6.62 on Friday. 990,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,926. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $782.83 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 51.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.