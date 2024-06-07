Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 44.18 and last traded at 43.66. 228,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 331,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.23.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 37.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

