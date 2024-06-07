BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRP

BRP Stock Up 0.2 %

DOO stock opened at C$86.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.07. BRP has a 52-week low of C$77.42 and a 52-week high of C$122.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 10.0525739 EPS for the current year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.