BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Cut to C$103.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$112.00 to C$106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$103.00.

BRP Stock Performance

DOO stock opened at C$86.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. BRP has a 12-month low of C$77.42 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.07.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 109.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

