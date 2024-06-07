Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,340,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 50.0% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $62,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 168,738 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,457. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $60.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

